Bail denied for murder accused with 'reason to run'

Sam Price-Purcell, 28, is suspected of being murdered after disappearing from Mitchelton on February 16, 2015.

MURDER accused Michael Jay Evans has been refused bail after a judge said "powerful reasons” could motivate the Southern Downs man to try flee authorities.

More than two years after Sam Price-Purcell vanished in 2015, Leyburn man Evans was charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

Owen James Harris, 30, of Roma was also charged with murder last year.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Zachary Kaplan said the Crown case included serious allegations Evans burnt his clothes soon after Mr Price-Purcell vanished.

Mr Kaplan told Brisbane Supreme Court that Evans admitted to police he picked up Mr Price-Purcell in a yellow car.

The court heard Mr Price-Purcell was seen with Evans in a car on February 16, 2015.

Mr Price-Purcell's body has not been found but there had been no activity in his bank accounts or any sign of him since, the court heard.

Mr Kaplan said Evans had previously "failed to comply with every order that has ever been imposed on him by this court”.

Representing Evans on Friday, lawyer Andrew Bale said a prosed bail address for his client was a 45-minute drive from Warwick and one hour from Toowoomba.

He said his client had never tried fleeing in the four years since Mr Price-Purcell vanished.

But Justice David Boddice said Evans, 36, now had good reason to run if granted bail.

"He is facing mandatory life imprisonment...he has reason to run, and run fast.”

Justice Boddice said Evans was also charged with an arson allegedly committed on March 17, 2015.

Bail was refused.

Mr Price-Purcell was 28 when he vanished.

