UNSTOPPABLE: Grafton Redmen centre Greg Jackson ran riot against SCU Marlins on Saturday with a four-try haul in their 63-21 victory.
Gary Nichols
Sport

Bagging a bonus point is now vital

Greg White
by
19th Jun 2018 10:00 AM
THE influence of receiving bonus points threw a shadow over weekend rugby with all the winners rewarded for scoring four tries or better.

Huge wins by Grafton and Hastings Valley has seen those clubs clear out on top of the table and the likelihood of a challenger emerging to knock one or the other out of featuring in the major semi final is wishful thinking at best.

The Redmen continue to make the running but that huge win over premier team Southern Cross University still doesn't make them favourites for the title.

Hastings Valley continue snapping at their heels and despite their latest victory coming at the expense of lowly Wauchope it's said the Vikings still haven't played all their trump cards.

If they get safely past this week's visit to play Coffs Snappers, there's a bye one week later to freshen up followed by the easiest draw in the run to the semis.

Snappers received the bonus point after a handsome win over Pirates and while not out of the woods yet, are almost certain to hang on to third position with Marlins and Port fighting for the final berth.

    Local Partners