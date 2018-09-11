Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Crime

Bag of bones: Four people missing in area

by Chris Clarke
11th Sep 2018 2:09 PM

THERE are four people police believe a bag of bones and clothes could belong to, following a grizzly discovery at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point cliffs yesterday.

A passerby noticed the bag and remains at about 10am.

Police do not yet know who they belong to, nor do they know the person's gender.

Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled


But Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs said four people went missing in that area in the last 12 months and haven't been found.

"It's a well used area so it's entirely possible that someone could have seen something in that area where the bones were located," he said.

Police at the scene yesterday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Police at the scene yesterday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

DNA tests could take weeks, Det Acting Snr Sgt Warren Gibbs said.

He said some of the bones were in the bag with clothes but other items were also found around the bag.

He could not say how long the remains had been there.

bones brisbane crime editors picks four people kangaroo point missing people

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    News Aleah Stuart attends school in Coffs Harbour and has been missing since Sunday.

    Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    premium_icon Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    News Development in legal process for a retrial over Bowraville murders

    Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

    premium_icon Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

    News Work of an alleged car hoon still visible around the neighbourhood

    Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    premium_icon Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    News Coffee shop could breathe fresh air into retail complex.

    Local Partners