Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug ice allegedly found inside car driving on Bruce Hwy

27th Nov 2018 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER was allegedly busted with the drug ice in his car after he was stopped by police in Howard.

Police from Howard station intercepted the silver commodore travelling along the Bruce Hwy on November 24 at about 5pm.

As a result of the intercept police spoke with the 45-year-old male driver from Calliope and a search was conducted of the vehicle.

As a result of the search police allegedly located a bag containing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 24 next year. 

bruce highway fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime Police share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    News Planning a calendar of events for the year ahead.

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Crime An increasing number are being detected in northern NSW.

    Local Partners