Bad Xmas drivers: Man caught speeding at 200km/h

Double demerit points are in place until midnight, January 3.

A man detected speeding at almost 200km/h yesterday was just one of the drivers caught behaving badly on the Coffs Coast this Christmas.

Just after 2.30pm yesterday, a 20-year-old man was detected speeding by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Hwy at Bonville.

The Audi Q4 was driving northbound at a speed of 192km/h.

The driver had allegedly attempted to evade police, and when pulled over was slapped with a fine of over $2,500 for speeding in excess of 45km/h over the limit.

The man, understood to be a Malaysian national, had his driving privileges in NSW withdrawn and also had his licence plates seized for three months.

He will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

Later on in the day, just after 4pm, a 17-year-old P1 driver was detected travelling at 150km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Pacific Hwy near Corindi.

The teen was handed a fine of over $2,500 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

The teen was also fined another $300 for not having P-plates on the vehicle.

Double-demerit points are currently in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Police are also targeting other high-risk driver behaviour including drink and drug driving, dangerous driving and distracted driving.

"We hope to see drivers taking care while visiting loved ones during the festive season, as police continue to patrol all roads throughout the operations," Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb said in statement yesterday.

Double-demerits will be in force until midnight on January 3.