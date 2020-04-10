NRL shuts down medical guru’s attack

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has hit back at suggestions rugby league has gone rogue after being accused of acting as a "law unto itself" by one of Australia's leading medical authorities.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly gave the NRL a Good Friday uppercut, questioning the decision by rugby league's innovation committee to plot a May 28 competition relaunch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But V'landys returned serve, telling News Corp the NRL were transparent in consultation with NSW health authorities and claims the code has received the medical green light to resume the premiership next month.

"We are allowed to resume under the health order," V'landys said.

"We also have authorisation in writing (from NSW authorities).

"He (Kelly) unfortunately is unaware of the health order and our dealings with the relevant authorities."

V'landys was responding to a no-nonsense address from Kelly, who had a veiled crack at NRL players and coaches and suggested rugby league believed it was above the laws of the common man.

"Whether May is the time will remain to be seen and definitely they'll need to get some permission to do that," Professor Kelly said.

"The NRL was not a law unto itself.

"Some of the players and coaches may think so, but they're part of society.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

"To be really frank about this, we all have a place in this and if we loosen the social distancing measures at the moment it can have an implication down the track.

"If we don't have these social distancing measures, one person can lead to 400 other cases within a month."

The NRL's flagship club, the Broncos, are currently in talks with the Queensland government seeking border exemptions that would allow charter-flight travel to games at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

"The Queensland Government has been excellent in supporting our game and our club during this difficult time for the entire community, and we look forward continuing our work with them in mapping a way forward," White said.

"Being able to play at Suncorp Stadium and train at the Clive Berghofer Centre in tightly controlled and monitored conditions will ensure our players and staff have the safest-possible environment to prepare and play rugby league.

"Having May 28 as a target for a restart to the competition provides real hope for everyone at the club and throughout the wider rugby league community."

Originally published as Bad Friday: NRL shuts down medical guru's attack