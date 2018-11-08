YOU ARE RUDE: Trump lashes out at 'hostile' reporters

Donald Trump has been rebuked in the vote. Picture: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

The midterm elections results are still rolling in as the US awakes the day after the vote.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 in the Senate were up for grabs, with the Democrats were hoping to win the 23 seats they needed to seize a majority in the House.

They needed two seats to take control of the Senate. Times in AEST.

Donald Trump has come out swinging after the Democrats won the majority in the House of Representatives, and the ability to vote down the President's legislation. The Republicans managed to gain extra seats in Senate, so it was far from the "blue wave" some expected. Will this put the brakes on the erratic President? The final seat count is not yet known.

6.05am

ATTORNEY General Jeff Sessions has resigned in the wake of the midterm elections.

In a tweet with a photo of his resignation letter, Mr Sessions said he stepping down at the request of United States president Donald Trump.

"Since the day I was honoured to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," he wrote.

"I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns: “At your request, I am submitting my resignation.” pic.twitter.com/s9gYL5GCx2 — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 7, 2018

5.25am

President comes 'unglued'

Twitter lit up with appalled commentary over Donald Trump's wild post-election news conference.

CNN's Jason Morrell said the President had become "unglued" as he attacked reporters in an anarchic Q&A session.

"You are a rude, terrible person!"



"Sit down!"



Trump becomes unglued at presser with @CNN's @Acosta pic.twitter.com/qVr58A8aIF — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) November 7, 2018

Mr Trump added: "When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people."

He twice told CNN reporter April Ryan to "sit down" when she asked about voter suppression, and accused PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor of asking a "racist question" after she enquired whether Mr Trump had emboldened white nationalists by calling himself a "nationalist".

Trump has called @Acosta an "enemy of the people." Told @AprilDRyan to sit down. Scolded @PeterAlexander. And said @Yamiche asked a "racist question." And we're still going... — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) November 7, 2018

I'm simply asking the questions the public wants to know. https://t.co/bZ1cZVBKhd — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2018

"I'm one who really likes free speech," says Trump, in the same press conference in which he ordered numerous reporters to sit down and stop asking questions. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) November 7, 2018

In responses to some questions from female reporters today, Trump:

-cut one off

-snaps at another to sit down because he didn't call on her

-tells another with an accent that he doesn't understand her — Mark Berman (@markberman) November 7, 2018

Another odd moment came when Mr Trump was asked about running for president in 2020 and whether Mike Pence would be on the ticket.

"Mike, will you be my running mate?" he asked, turning to the Vice President, "Raise your right hand."

As Mr Pence did so, Mr Trump responded: "No, I'm only kidding."

4.30am

Trump unleashes in heated press conference

Donald Trump lashed out at a "hostile media" in an aggressive White House press conference, telling a CNN reporter "you are rude" and ordering journalists to "sit down".

The President pointed at the network's Jim Acosta as he tried to ask a follow-up question, saying: "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a very rude person ... the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is..."

In extraordinary scenes, the President demanded that someone take the microphone away from Acosta, prompting a female aide to stand up and try to wrestle it away from the journalist.

Mr Trump even briefly walked away from the lectern in disgust and Acosta persisted with his questions.

At one point, when Mr Trump could not understand one reporter, another stood up and cheekily began: "I'm from Brooklyn, so you'll understand me."

Asked what he had learnt from the election result, Mr Trump said: "I think people like me. I think people like the job I'm doing."

He called out Republican candidates who he said had not supported him enough and therefore lost their seats.

To Mike Coffman, who blamed his loss in Denver on Mr Trump, he responded: "Too bad, Mike."

Of Mia Love, who lost her seat in Utah, he said: "Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Sorry about that, Mia."

He said Republicans had "defied history" by winning at least two senate seats, saying his party had "dramatically outperformed historical precedents."

The president's party typically suffers losses in the midterms, and Mr Trump boasted that his party now had 55 senators in the upper house, the "largest number of Republican senators in last 100 years."

4am

Donald Trump has begun a news conference at the East Room of the White House.

He called the election an "incredible" and "historic day", blaming the media and high number of retirements from sitting Republicans for losses.

He noted that these elections marked the "largest senate gains in a president's first term since 1962."

The President attributed key Republican seat wins to his rallies in those states. "To my knowledge, we didn't have a vacant seat," he said.

2.40am

Obama: 'Change won't come from just one election'

Barack Obama has warned that "change won't come from one election alone - but it is a start."

The former president said he was "hopeful" for a return to "the values we expect in our public life" - and he was not the only Democrat to sound a note of optimism.

While we may not have seen the "blue wave" many predicted, the party did win seats in a few unexpected places, including Oklahoma and South Carolina.

"The change we need won’t come from one election alone – but it is a start," President Obama says in a statement on last night's results. "And I’m hopeful that going forward, we’ll begin a return to the values we expect in our public life." pic.twitter.com/CLY6oW4qW9 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 7, 2018

Hillary Clinton's 2016 communications director tweeted:

It’s a brighter Wednesday in NYC than the one I lived thru two years ago. If I had to live these last two years over again, I would be really sad. Much love & 🙏 to all Americans who made this a better Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jrzTvntwkF — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) November 7, 2018

Donald Trump is preparing to give a news conference.

1.30am

Where the results are now

Here's where we stand right now. The Democrats have 219 seats in the House of Representatives and the Republicans 193, meaning a clear majority for the Dems with just 23 seats still to be called.

That means the Democrats have gained 26 seats, three more than the 23 they needed.

The Republicans have 51 seats in the Senate and the Democrats 45, with four seats still to be called. The GOP gained two seats.

Bizarrely, shortly after his wild threat to Democrats, Mr Trump has tweeted that Democrat Nancy Pelosi - who he routinely encourages the crowd to abuse during his rallies - "deserves" to be the next House speaker.

Perhaps this is what he meant in an interview on Monday when he said he wished he had taken a "softer tone" in the past.

In turn, she has said her party will not move to impeach Mr Trump unless there is overwhelming evidence.

Isn't it nice when everyone gets along?

In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

12.20am

Trump issues dire warning

Donald Trump has delivered a dire warning to Democrats, telling them, "Two can play that game!" after losing control of the House of Representatives.

The President faces the likelihood that his opponents - now in the majority - will not only vote down his legislation in Congress, but could arrange an investigation into his dealings.

But Mr Trump warned that if the Democrats were to "waste taxpayer money" investigating him at the House level, "we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level."

The Republicans are on course to retain the Senate.

Asked about potential investigations, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway told CNN on Wednesday, "the President is not nervous about anything."

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

11.45pm

Year of the Woman

It's official: 2018 is the "Year of the Woman", with at least 99 women set to be elected to the House of Representatives.

That smashes the previous record of 84 and means women were central to the Democrats' vital win in the House, with female candidates taking at least 21 seats from Republicans.

The Democrats only needed to flip 23 to win.

In Kansas, Democrat Sharice Davids beat a GOP incumbent to become the first gay Native American woman elected to the House. Texas is set to send its first Hispanic women to Congress, after Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia won their races.

Republican Marsha Blackburn became Tennessee's first female senator after defeating former Governor Phil Bredesen. She ran on a policy of stopping illegal immigration.

"This resistance began with women and it is being led by women tonight," said Elizabeth Warren, who easily kept her seat in Massachusetts as has been tipped for a presidential bid in 2020.

But in Kentucky, retired Marine fighter pilot and star Democrat Amy McGrath, lost her bid to oust to three-term Andy Barr.

Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, right, is in a tight contest. Picture: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Stacey Abrams - one of 16 women running for governor this year - remains just behind Brian Kemp in Georgia, but has refused to concede.

"I am so honoured to share both the ballot and the stage with the many visionary, bold women who have raised their hand to run for public office," said Ayanna Pressley, the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. "I know for a fact none of us ran to make history, we ran to make change. However, the historical significance of this evening is not lost on me. The significance of history is not lost on me."

Donna Shalala noted that both of her opponents in the race for a House seat from Florida were women. "This is the year of the woman, and the fact that women were willing to put themselves on the line is important, whether they've been Republicans or Democrats," she said.

The phrase "Year of the Woman" was first used in 1992, when voters sent 47 women to the House and four to the Senate, bringing the total to six.

Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words - FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

11pm

Trump: 'Our Big Victory'

Donald Trump has tweeted again, portraying the vote as a "Big Victory". That's not quite what the tally is saying, with the Democrats on course to flip at least 27 seats in the House of Representatives. They needed 23 for the majority.

Republicans have won at least 51 seats in the Senate, according to reports, giving Mr Trump's party the majority.

But with Democrats taking control of the House, the President will struggle to pass legislation.

The rebuke to Mr Trump comes thanks in large part to suburban white women and close-fought states including Pennsylvania.

10.40pm

Dead brothel owner wins state seat

In a pretty demoralising result for the Democrat who ran against Dennis Hof in a Nevada state assembly seat, they have been beaten by the Republican who is not even alive.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof died three weeks before the vote but his supporters still put their support behind the man who owned the Moonlite BunnyRanch and appeared in the HBO series Cathouse.

Another candidate from the Republican party will be found to replace Mr Hof.

Nevada held its own state election on Tuesday and this does not impact the results in the Congress.

Dennis Hof with Cami Parker (left) and Heidi Fleiss. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty ImagesS

10.30pm

What vote means for Trump

Counting continues as the US wakes up following a dramatic night. The latest predictions have the Democrats taking up to 228 seats in the House, compared to the Republicans on 207.

About 88 per cent of the vote has been counted and the results in some seats are very close so this could change.

At the moment, 222 seats have been called for the Democrats and the Republicans have 199. Fourteen seats haven't been called.

It's not quite the "blue wave" of the Democrats' dreams, but it will shake up America. You can read about how it will make the President's life harder in this story.