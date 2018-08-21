Menu
BEWARE: Bottle of Fake Blood, off the shelves.
Bad blood

21st Aug 2018 4:00 AM
IF YOU have received an invitation to "come in fancy dress” and have purchased some fake blood for your Dracula or Vanpira costume, check that it's not Bottle of Blood.

It may promise to "look and flow like real blood” but this product has been recalled as it does not have ingredient labelling, as required by the mandatory standard 'Trade Practices (Consumer Product Information Standards) (Cosmetics) Regulations 1991.

Users may be exposed to cosmetic ingredients they are sensitive or allergic to. If a user suffers an adverse reaction they will not be able to check the ingredients list to identify the possible causes and seek appropriate treatment.

Consumers should stop using the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact Discount Party Imports 03 9555 9238.

This product was sold nationally between March 11 and July 27.

coffs harbour fake blood fancy dresst product recall
Coffs Coast Advocate

