Backpacker rescues a cause for concern

ON THE surface it seemed nothing more than a heroic rescue, but for a pair of local surfers it was another haunting reminder not enough is being done to prevent these potential drownings.

Long-time local surfer Lee Murray admits he's witnessed far too many near misses on Coffs Coast beaches, particularly with the large number of non-English speaking backpackers visiting to work at blueberry farms.

Lee and friend Dave Mifsud are putting the call out for the need to provide proper safety education to overseas visitors, following their recent rescue of a Korean national at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

"With the blueberry farms, backpackers are coming in in droves. There's going to be more arriving, and this year I've already taken part in four rescues,” Lee said.

On August 16, Lee and Dave were enjoying their afternoon on Woolgoolga Main Beach.

Lee said a group of friends, who were Korean nationals, headed into the water with a large blow-up flamingo and pineapple when the incident took place.

"It was quite bizarre, and it was so quick. We were sitting here watching it all unfold,” Lee said.

"The guy with the blow-up pineapple got caught in a rip, one of the worst rips I've seen in 30 years.”

Lee and Dave sprang into action, and with sheer luck and timing Lee's friend Sebastian had just pulled up in his car with surfboards ready to go.

"His friends were screaming like you wouldn't believe,” Lee said.

"The rip caught me off guard a bit, it was stronger and wider than what I thought.

"He came up about three times before we were able to find him. He was panicking, bug-eyed and dog-paddling. When we got to him he came up and grabbed Dave's hand. I asked him if he spoke English, he said 'no, little'.”

Dave and Lee kept the man buoyant until a lifesaver arrived and took the man back to shore. The man was then transported to hospital.

Lee said he and Dave were left stranded in the ocean for around 20 minutes.

"The sun had gone down behind the hill, I said to Dave we might have to rescue ourselves here. It was a long way to get back in.”

Lee said the rescue was just one of a long string of rescues of non-English speaking visitors that have taken place on Woolgoolga Main Beach.

"I'm really worried that if it happens too often people will just stop trying to save them. They'll just give up.

"But I'm also worried about the locals going out and putting their own life on the line to rescue them. Something really needs to be done.”

Dave and Lee have suggested a collaborative approach between blueberry farm owners and lifesavers to alleviate the issue.

"There needs to be some sort of collaboration between the surf club, blueberry farms, and possibly the council. We need to interpret to them the dangers of Australian beaches.

”We need to teach them what they have to do and don't have to do: if there's no flags don't go out, and if you can't swim don't go out past your knees. Simple.

"It's just getting too much. It's getting ridiculous and someone is going to get hurt.”

Coffs Harbour beaches were highlighted as a hotspot for drownings in the Surf Lifesaving Coastal Drowning 2015-16 report, with an estimated 15-23 deaths taking place in the past 10 years.

"By the end of the day it's not about being a hero, it's just about doing what you have to do. But it's just going keep happening and happening if something isn't done about it.”