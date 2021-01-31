Backlash to helipad proposal means Crs will decide

A photo of a couple arriving by chopper already features on the Hermes Estate website.

Named after the Greek god of travel, not the luxury fashion label, Hermes Estate retreat at The Promised Land is applying for permission to build a helipad.

Ultra-luxury is an understatement when describing the accommodation and inclusions on offer at the private hotel where, according to the website: 'every desire is provided for'.

It is located at 935 Promised Land Rd in Gleniffer, about 15 minutes from Bellingen.

Every detail has been considered, with no expense spared, the website assures.

A photo of a couple emerging from a helicopter is already featured on their website for the 'absolutely private arrival' or you can chose the discreet, late model Range Rover, with tinted windows to pick you up at Coffs Harbour airport.

For up to $11,000 a night you have access to a private butler and concierge 24-hours-a-day.

As the only guest on site, the entire five acres is available with 500m of private riverfront and countless other 'bespoke provisions'.

Promised Land water holes nearby.

The development application was lodged with Bellingen Shire Council late last year and given the level of interest it will be determined by councillors and not planning staff.

Mayor Dominic King says there has been approximately 30 submissions objecting to the proposal but wouldn't be drawn into a discussion about it.

"It's not a discussion I want to have at this stage because I don't have all the facts. No doubt planning staff will make a recommendation based on the appropriate planning laws and Councillors will need to have a discussion based on that.

"And again we have much bigger issues to deal with like the costs of not dealing with climate change and affordable housing."

The helipad development application points out the estate is located on land zoned RU1 Primary Production.

According to the applicant's interpretation a helipad is acceptable use in such a zone.

While bed and breakfast accommodation is allowed in the zone - and several already exist in the area - passenger transport facilities are not permitted.

Ultimately it will be up to Councillors to decide on what does and doesn't fit the bill.

Details about the frequency of flights is also outlined in the proposal with numbers ranging from 'less than seven movements in every week' to possibly 'less than 12 movement per year' with the assurance they will 'not be a daily or even a monthly occurrence'.

The estate website says 'Imagine a blend of the picturesque Vermont countryside, the lush green of a tropical Fiji rainforest oasis, and the supreme luxury of the finest hotel in Paris'.

The GHD report for the applicant recommends helicopters using the helipad turn their engines off when not in use, or in the event of a delayed departure.

In the event of unsuitable conditions for landing, helicopters will be directed to land at Coffs Harbour airport for the safety of residences in the area.

There is only one flight path proposed within the application and suitability for using the helipad will be determined between Hermes Estate and the helicopter pilot on the day.

Cr King was not able to say when the application will come before Council.

The Advocate called Hermese Estate for a comment but the call has not yet been returned.