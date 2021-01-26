Back to class in the new post-pandemic norm

Face-to-face COVID-safe graduations will be back at Coffs Harbour’s Southern Cross University campus this year.

Students who had postponed ceremonies in 2020 will be able to join the 2021 events which will go ahead under existing COVID-19 restrictions.

- The Coffs Harbour will hold ceremonies on June 26.

- Gold Coast events will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 12 and 13.

- In Sydney they will be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney on May 15.

To allow as many graduates as possible to attend the ceremonies at the venues, staff will be invited watch a live stream of each of the ceremonies.

Also in 2021, the University will welcome students back to campuses on March 1 for tutorials and practical lessons, but most lectures will remain on line.

COVID-safe preparations are underway and both students and staff will need to comply with certain precautions, such as observing social distancing, registering their attendance on campus each day and practising additional hand hygiene and sanitisation.

“Southern Cross has always and will continue to put the health and safety of our students and staff as our first priority,” vice president operations Allan Morris said.

Orientation (February 22 to 26) for new students will take a different format this year. Online information will be paired with small-group campus tours given by current students who will be on hand to show new students the ropes and get them settled in.

“We know that Orientation is an important part of any new student’s journey and being able to welcome people in person again is fantastic,” said Penny Leonard, Orientation Manager.

“We’ll be offering campus tours as part of the Orientation week with special COVID-safe provisions in place, including mandatory booking times and the use of the ServiceNSW app so we can contact trace people if we need to.”