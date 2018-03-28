Back to Beachstone

NEW LOOK: Owners Craig Gustafson and Lisa Simpson have Beachstone Cafe back open for business.

NEW LOOK: Owners Craig Gustafson and Lisa Simpson have Beachstone Cafe back open for business. Trevor Veale

ONCE again the option to grab a coffee or a meal while the kids run around in the playground at Beachstone Cafe is available.

The popular North Sapphire cafe is open for business after new owners Lisa Simpson and Craig Gustafson spent a period of time giving their new business a makeover that has already seen the pair receive plenty of positive feedback from customers happy Beachstone is open.

"People are liking the shared idea, the bar menu on a Friday night and sharing a pizza, the arancini balls, a fresh salad,” Lisa said.

Lisa is the smiling face that can be seen running around keeping the customers happy while Craig is busy in the kitchen cooking up a storm.

Many Beachstone cafe will recognise Lisa from her days of being a long standing part of the scenery at the Shearwater and Gustafson was the original chef when Beachstone first opened.

One of the first things people notice about the new layout is the bar area. Lisa said it was one of the first ideas that her and Craig talked about when discussing renovations.

"We just thought that it needed a bar,” she said.

"It is a licensed venue but people probably didn't realise that because it didn't have a bar.

"We're not trying to turn this into a pub. We're trying to appeal to families.”

Open from 7am to 7pm seven days a week, Lisa said the menu will continue to evolve.

"I know everyone says that they do seasonal local but that's what we are doing,” she said.

"If the fish hasn't come off the trawler we're not serving it. Our greens are from New Life Farm across the road, our eggs are from roaming hens at Nana Glen.”

So whether it's an early morning cuppa, a nice lunch or a quick bite and drink after work, popping in to Beachstone at North Sapphire offers a tick in every box.