COME HERE: Flanker Kris Kent lays a tackle on a Pirates player in the opening round clash. Ivan Sajko

TRIBUTE will be paid to one of Coffs Rugby's greatest eras at today's Back To Beaches celebration.

Beaches, along with Harlequins, was formed when the district team left Far North Coast Zone to join Mid North Coast and was hugely successful through the 80's and early-90's.

First grade players will wear a specially designed jumper for the meeting with Port Pirates and these will be auctioned at the end of play.

Meanwhile, Grafton hope to become synonymous with defence as they look to continue their resurgence against Southern Cross University Marlins at Rugby Park South Grafton.

The Redmen have knuckled down to business in emphatic style in recent weeks and will need to be on top of their game against a dangerous and unpredictable Marlins outfit.

First grade coach Craig Howe is under no illusions just how tough it is to contain Marlins' backs but is adamant his side has the defensive measures to shut down their attacking raids.

"Uni is a bit different to other sides,” he said.

"The forwards are okay and can hold their own but their strength is definitely in their centres and they did worry us in the backs last time we played them.

"But in saying that our defence has been fantastic.

"Even when our attack has gone a bit haywire our defence has held firm.”

In today's other fixture Ben Pursell will bring up a century of matches for Hastings Valley Vikings in their meeting with Wauchope Thunder.

It's taken Pursell 13 years and two stints with the club to reach his milestone and this season his fortunes have been hampered again by injury.