Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COME HERE: Flanker Kris Kent lays a tackle on a Pirates player in the opening round clash.
COME HERE: Flanker Kris Kent lays a tackle on a Pirates player in the opening round clash. Ivan Sajko
Rugby Union

Back to Beaches

Greg White
by
15th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTE will be paid to one of Coffs Rugby's greatest eras at today's Back To Beaches celebration.

Beaches, along with Harlequins, was formed when the district team left Far North Coast Zone to join Mid North Coast and was hugely successful through the 80's and early-90's.

First grade players will wear a specially designed jumper for the meeting with Port Pirates and these will be auctioned at the end of play.

Meanwhile, Grafton hope to become synonymous with defence as they look to continue their resurgence against Southern Cross University Marlins at Rugby Park South Grafton.

The Redmen have knuckled down to business in emphatic style in recent weeks and will need to be on top of their game against a dangerous and unpredictable Marlins outfit.

First grade coach Craig Howe is under no illusions just how tough it is to contain Marlins' backs but is adamant his side has the defensive measures to shut down their attacking raids.

"Uni is a bit different to other sides,” he said.

"The forwards are okay and can hold their own but their strength is definitely in their centres and they did worry us in the backs last time we played them.

"But in saying that our defence has been fantastic.

"Even when our attack has gone a bit haywire our defence has held firm.”

In today's other fixture Ben Pursell will bring up a century of matches for Hastings Valley Vikings in their meeting with Wauchope Thunder.

It's taken Pursell 13 years and two stints with the club to reach his milestone and this season his fortunes have been hampered again by injury.

ben pursell coffs beaches rugby coffs snappers craig howe grafton redmen mind north coast rugby port pirates scu marlins wauchope thunder
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    New paramedics to join the ambulance ranks

    New paramedics to join the ambulance ranks

    News More than 700 new officers for NSW Ambulance Service

    • 15th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    Man taken to hospital after highway crash

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after highway crash

    News Driver hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash at Sapphire Beach

    Car crash impacts traffic north of Coffs

    Car crash impacts traffic north of Coffs

    Breaking Crash in southbound lanes causes delays on Pacific Highway

    Jobs on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Jobs on the Coffs Coast

    News ARE you looking for work on the Coffs Coast?

    Local Partners