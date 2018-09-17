Back-to-back titles for our region's U14s best

BACK TO BACK TITLES: The North Coast Football Under 14s defeated Edgeworth 4-1 to defend its NPL title. The season saw many bus trips for matches.

BACK TO BACK TITLES: The North Coast Football Under 14s defeated Edgeworth 4-1 to defend its NPL title. The season saw many bus trips for matches. Contributed

PROVING last year's success was no fluke, North Coast Football's 14 Years NPL team secured a second straight title after a strong performance in the grand final.

A see-sawing half hour gave no clues as to the goal scoring spree North Coast Football was about to produce.

With five minutes remaining before half time, Jacob Field broke the deadlock to give NCF the lead.

Momentum really swung in the boys' favour when Christian Mirindi doubled the lead just as the referee was starting to check his watch as to when he was going to blow his whistle.

The first goal after the resumption was going to be all important but nobody thought it would come almost immediately.

Mirindi struck again to almost put the result of the contest beyond doubt.

A quarter of an hour later the cheer from players and proud parents alike was almighty when Kyan Page made sure the trophy was going to be riding back to Coffs Harbour on the team bus with North Coast Football's fourth goal.

Edgeworth was able to secure a consolation goal but it did little to diminish the delight the squad felt when the final whistle brought to an end another winning campaign.