Back-to back NTL titles for Cowboys

11th Mar 2017 8:30 PM
HIGH FIVES: The Queensland Cowboys give each other support on the sideline during the match against the Alliance in the Elite Eight open mens competition at the National Touch League (NTL). 8 March 2017 touch football C.ex Coffs International Stadium Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
HIGH FIVES: The Queensland Cowboys give each other support on the sideline during the match against the Alliance in the Elite Eight open mens competition at the National Touch League (NTL). 8 March 2017 touch football C.ex Coffs International Stadium Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

THE Queensland Cowboys have gone back-to-back in the Men's Elite Eight after defeating the Queensland Titans at the National Touch League in Coffs Harbour.

The reigning champions led the match from start to finish at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, showing their class from the early minutes of play before running out 6-3 winners.

A two-touchdown performance from Cormac Hoch helped the Cowboys to a 3-1 lead at half-time and they used this momentum to skip away in the second half.

Jack Hughes opened the scoring in the early minutes of the second half, giving the Cowboys a commanding lead and they went on with it in the 27th minute, scoring the easiest of touchdowns through Damon Moore to lead 5-1.

A stalemate emerged for the next seven minutes before Lachlan Hoch grabbed his first of the night to make it 6-1 with a little more than five minutes to play.

The Titans scored a consolation touchdown in the 36th minute to add some respectability to the scoreboard but Graeme Clancy's efforts were not enough. Even when he grabbed a third touchdown on the hooter it was only a small consolation for Clancy as the celebrations had already started for the Cowboys.

The champion team in the Elite Eight Womens competition is somewhat of a surprise.

If somebody had said earlier this the NSW Scorpions would be the premier team you might've been placed in a straight jacket.

Last year the Scorpions failed to win a single game but tonight they are the champions after overcoming a highy-fancied Broncos team which was aiming for its third straight title.

Hat-tricks to Scorpions stars Yasmin Meakes and Samantha Rodgers capped off a great tournament for both as the Scorpions won 8-5.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour coffs harbour international stadium national touch league ntl touch football touch football australia

