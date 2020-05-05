BACK OPEN: Agents applaud return to open house inspections

THE weekend tradition of open houses will resume in Coffs Harbour on Saturday but with a coronavirus twist.

Real agents are taking the first tentative steps towards normality with properties opening their doors to the public.

But strict social distancing will be enforced to limit the numbers of people inside at once and there will be plenty of hand sanitiser.

5 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach opened on Saturday between 12.30-1.00pm with Nolan Partners.

Agents said it was a complete unknown how many potential buyers would venture out to view the homes on offer.

Many agents are listing a reduced number of properties to test the response.

Raine and Horne principal Christine Clarke said her agency would open five houses (three in Coffs Harbour and two on the Northern Beaches).

7 Pitt Square, Coffs Harbour opened this Saturday between 11.00am and 11.30am with Raine and Horne.

Four of the properties had been specifically selected because they were vacant, therefore eliminating the issue of working around occupants.

"We are not anticipating dozens of people at this early stage but it's really hard to say because we are living in different times," she said.

"There's no history to gauge how people will react."

9 Logwood Place, Coffs Harbour open this Saturday from 10.00am to 10.30am with Raine and Horne.

Ms Clarke said sellers were eager to test the market but were not 'desperate' to offload despite the impact of the coronavirus shutdowns.

Nolan Partners principal Melissa Nolan said she expected most of the first open house visitors would be more than just lookers.

22/306-310 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour open this Saturday between noon and 12.30pm with Raine and Horne.

"Deal wise the numbers are down but the buyers we are taking through are the really genuine ones," she said.

Nolan Partners will host nine open houses this weekend compared to the average of about 15 pre-coronavirus.

7 Stingray Creek Road, Moonee Beach opened on Saturday between 10.30-11.15 with Nolan Partners.

Ms Nolan said she anticipated properties to hold their prices because of the reduced stock available on the market.

Both agents have outlined strict social distancing procedures limiting the number of viewers allowed into the property at once, depending on its size.

Hand sanitiser will be provided upon entering and exiting and people will be advised not to touch hard surfaces such as door handles.

The properties will also be cleaned and sanitised before and after the open house.

The Edge principal Jason Burnett said his team would wait another week before reviving the weekend tradition.

"We are taking a cautious approach because we've actually had a good run by appointment and with our virtual tours," he said.

6 Merinda Avenue, Sapphire Beach Open on Saturday between 12.30pm and 1pm. Currently advertised for sale with Raine and Horne.

