BACK OF THE NET: New football merger raises many questions

LAST week's announcement of North Coast Football and Football Mid North Coast forming a Coastal Premier League for 2020 has been a hot topic of discussion for Clarence Valley clubs.

While most see this merger, which will include five clubs from each zone, as a positive step toward strengthening football across the regions, there has been some confusion about its finer details.

I sat down with North Coast Football president Wendy Schafer to gain more clarity on the initiative:

How will you choose the five clubs for this new competition?

Both zones will ask for a non-binding expression of interest within the next few months and then this will be followed by a formal submission by the end of July. The five clubs from each zone will not necessarily be the top five teams within each zone, things like underpinning team structure, coaching qualifications and facilities will all be taken into account.

This is about each zone taking five clubs that want to grow the football experience for all their clubs' members and being a part of something progressive that will strengthen the Premier League and Reserve Grade competitions.

What are the proposed travel arrangements for clubs?

From the very beginning it will be a straight competition with all 10 clubs competing in an 18-round competition.

While travel across the two zones has absolutely been a huge topic of conversation, both zones are looking at all options to make this competition inclusive from the most extreme points of each zone.

North Coast Football held a meeting with all senior clubs (not just Premier League and Reserve Grade clubs) to address the new Coastal League and travel was high on the list of conversation. We don't want any club thinking they can't have an expression of interest because of their club's location.

Travel costs are a major concern for clubs. How will NCF help alleviate this?

The cost of travel may well be an issue for some clubs. Each club will only need to travel outside their own zone five times over the season. All players/clubs participating in the Coastal League will register as per normal with their own zone. Football Mid North Coast has investigated sponsorship opportunities and already identified 24 companies with branches in Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Taree, so from a marketing point of view this is a fantastic opportunity for these potential sponsors to be branded across the two zones, potentially allowing for sponsorship.

Will all home games for Coffs/Clarence clubs be played at Coffs Stadium?

No this is not entirely true. This was spoken about with both zones, when they have met with all their senior clubs, there may be the opportunity when the two furthest teams play each other for that game to be played a neutral venue to assist in the travel time.

Football Mid North Coast have already identified that all their clubs will travel to all the North Coast Football clubs' home ground for the away games.

Given Coastal League is a new concept this is about working with all clubs that potentially want to be involved and finding a solution that works for the growth of football. The Coffs stadium will host the first grand final for the Coastal League and then it will alternate between the two zones.

What happens to the remaining clubs not competing in Coastal Premier League?

There will be no changes to the current competition structure at North Coast Football and all clubs will have the chance to play senior football.

2019 has seen the new development of a zone-wide first division competition which has already been well supported right across the zone. The five clubs from North Coast Football that enter into the Coastal League will still be able to have lower grade teams.

How does a club get promoted to the Coastal Premier League?

The Coastal League will be a three-year term and on application. Clubs not already participating will have the chance to lodge an application when the next round is called for and every application will be taken on its own merit. This is about growing football and giving everyone the chance to play at a level they are happy with, Coastal League or in a competition within their own zones.