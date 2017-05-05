SPECIAL DAY: 80-year-old Sally Jary celebrated her birthday with a horse ride on Boambee Beach with help from Chris Fenech.

"BY the way, I've just turned 80-years-old and am blind.”

Those words are not typically heard by HWH stables owner Chris Fenech when booking a horse ride on the beach.

But they led to a day

of joy and reward as Sally Jary, from Woolgoolga, jumped back in the saddle and spent the morning horse riding on the beach.

Growing up as a horse mad kid, Sally had her first pony at the age of 12 and her love for the animals continued throughout her life.

As her eyesight deteriorated and after nearly six years of no riding, Sally thought it would

be a nice, crazy thing to do to celebrate her 80th birthday.

Sally, her husband Andy and guide dog Kent met Chris and his horse Coyote at Boambee Beach.

"The moment I was up in the saddle, it felt as if I'd always been up there,” Sally said.

Chris led Sally around on the beach and even into the surf before giving her a bit of free rein to enjoy the feeling of freedom on the horse.

"I was hoping it would be as good as I remembered and it was even better,” Sally said.

"It was all special but the feeling of the horse responding to me was something else.”

It didn't take long for Chris to realise Sally

was confident, strong

and well balanced in the saddle.

"When she hopped in the saddle she understood everything, her heels were down, posture upright and she gathered her reins,” Chris said.

"It was a really nice experience, I think I enjoyed myself as much as her.

"I love being able to give people experiences they'd never think they'd be able to get on a horse.”

Sally and Chris have future plans to meet up and enjoy more sessions together with the horses from HWH stables.