Back in the saddle: will it be another wild ride ?

Coffs Harbour City Council elections will be held in September this year.

Coffs Harbour City Council meetings will resume this month.

The first meeting will be on February 11 and another on February 25.

They will be held in the Castle St Council Chamber on the second and fourth Thursday of every month from 5pm with the exception of April and the Easter public holiday.

There will be no meetings in September due to the NSW Local Government Elections.

The elections were meant to be held in September last year but were postponed due to coronavirus.

There are currently only eight Coffs Harbour City Councillors due to the early retirement of Jan Strom.

In March 2019, after already being absent from Council meetings for close to a year, Cr Strom resigned based on medical advice.

This has created the potential for a tie with Mayor Denise Knight having the option of using her casting vote.

Some Councillors appear to be more diligent than others going by attendance rates at meetings.

In the last financial year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) Mayor Denise Knight and the current Deputy, George Cecato, attended all 24.

If it wasn’t for the infamous walkout of four Councillors in July 2019, over a vote on the Cultural and Civic Space, Councillor Paul Amos would also have had full attendance.

Mayor Knight has copped the brunt of the criticism from those opposed to the Cultural and Civic Space. She has championed the project and has been supported by a core group made up of Crs Sally Townley, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff.

Coffs Harbour City Council chambers are to be sold to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

Attendance rates for the other Councillors were as follows:

- Tegan Swan 21

- Keith Rhoades 21

- Michael Adendorff 23

- Sally Townley 21

- John Arkan 18

Attendance rates varied much more broadly when it came to council briefings where councillors hear from experts on a range of issues to help inform their decisions.

Council briefings are held each Tuesday prior to the Thursday evening meetings.

Others are held as needed - around two a month in addition to the regular briefings prior to meetings.

Councillor John Arkan was a stand out as far as non-attendance at those briefings.

Out of the 31 held, he attended only one of them.

Cr Keith Rhoades also had a poor attendance rate showing up to just four briefings.

Attendance rates for the other Councillors were as follows:

- Denise Knight 29

- Tegan Swan 23

- Paul Amos 29

- Michael Adendorff 13

- George Cecato 29

- Sally Townley 24