Back from the brink: Can boathouses be brought back to life

While several of the old boathouses along the river in Urunga are in line for demolition, a few will remain and the NSW Government is asking the public for ideas on what to do with them.

The cabins have divided public opinion over the years - some describing them as iconic structures providing a link to the town‘s heritage, while others see them as dangerous eyesores taking up valuable public land.

RELATED: Some shacks will get the axe: Councillors make the call

They are located on the banks of the Kalang River within the peninsular of land known as the Atherton Drive Precinct.

The precinct is part of Bellinger Heads State Park. There is a Park Trust and this trust is jointly managed by the NSW State Government (Crown Lands) and Bellingen Shire Council.

Th historic, river side houses on Kalang River Urunga.

Several years and rounds of public consultation culminated in the release of the Master Plan For Atherton Drive Foreshore Precinct in October 2018.

And now, the NSW Government has launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) campaign to restore and reactivate four existing boathouses at Atherton Drive, Urunga.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the EOI process will test the market’s interest to restore, refit and repurpose the boathouses to improve visitor amenity and activate the Atherton Drive foreshore recreation area.

Melinda Pavey with Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Urunga for a press conference in January. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gethin Coles

Ms Pavey lives in Urunga and is an active member of the community, sometimes patrolling local beaches.

URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’



“The Atherton Drive foreshore is a popular recreation area and the retention and adaptive reuse of the boathouses has the potential to enhance the foreshore for locals and visitors alike,” Minister Pavey said.

“The community told us it wanted to see the foreshore activated with new attractions and things to do, so we are seeking proposals that will breathe new life into the site.

“Potential reuse would also complement other public open space improvements, offering greater opportunities for locals and visitors to enjoy the Kalang River at Urunga.”

One of the river side houses on the Kalang River at Urunga.

The boathouses, built between the 1930s and 1960s, have long been a prominent feature of the Atherton Drive foreshore

Following the EOI process, shortlisted applicants may be invited to submit a more detailed tender application.

The criteria used to evaluate EOIs will include economic viability, contribution to visitor amenity and the proposed planning approval pathway.

If approved, the boathouses would be leased by Crown Lands to successful applicants.

The EOI is open now for eight weeks, closing on April 23 with further information available at www.tenders.nsw.gov.au