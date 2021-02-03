Menu
Narada Jade Cutajar has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing GBH after a friend fell off his bonnet.
News

Back behind bars on dangerous driving charge

Janine Watson
3rd Feb 2021 9:25 AM
An ex-Coffs Harbour man who is facing a dangerous driving charge after the death of his friend, who fell from his bonnet, was back in court this week.

Narada Jade Cutajar, 34, was driving a car in a car park in South Brisbane on the night of January 2 and his friend Bobby Anderson, who was on the bonnet at the time, fell, smashing his head on the concrete.

Bobby, also an ex-local and the same age as Narada, was placed into an induced coma.

Narada Jade Cutajar is back behind bars following the death of his friend.
Narada was initially granted bail but was remanded into custody after the death of Bobby a few weeks later on January 13.

Narada appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday (February 1) where his case was adjourned to March 22 and he was once again returned to custody.

