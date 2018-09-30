Another Bach star with plastic surgery regrets

ALI Oetjen is the latest reality TV star to say she regrets getting plastic surgery.

The upcoming Bachelorette star opened up to The Sunday Telegraph about going under the knife.

"My boobs were not money well spent," Oetjen told The Sunday Telegraph. "If I had my time over, I would not have gotten them done.

"When I got them done, I did it for someone else. I thought it would make them happy.

"I have also had my lips done, ages ago, and won't do it again. I would only ever have plastic surgery again to get my breast implants removed. I do not like my boobs."

Oetjen, whose season of The Bachelorette starts on October 10, now joins several other Bachie contestants who have spoken about their surgery regrets.

Ali Oetjen.

Fit star.

Simone Ormesher, who appeared on both The Bachelor (2017) and Bachelor in Paradise (2018), told TV Week that she got breast implants because she lacked confidence.

"I wasn't feeling comfortable in myself so that's why I decided to get them done," she told the magazine. "And actually my ex-boyfriend paid for them.

"Now I don't really like them anymore. My tops don't really fit me and I think natural looks better."

Simone Ormesher. Source: Instagram @simone.ormesher

Bachelor in Paradise's Keira Maguire has been very open about her procedures, telling NW magazine that she's had a nose job and breast enlargement surgery.

"I was a little bit nervous, because with my nose job, I really, really, really wanted to get it done," she told the magazine. "With my boobs though, I was like, 'Am I just taking it too far?' But then every time I looked down, I was like, 'I have no boobs!' and it kinda made me a little bit depressed."

While she has no regrets about those procedures, Maguire does think she went too hard with lip filler before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year.

"Maybe I had a bit too much lip filler before the show," she told The Daily Telegraph. "I'm not going to deny it and I may have some regrets about it when I see it, but what am I going to do?"

Just casually chilling. Picture: @keiramaguire

Just like Maguire, 2014 Bachelor star Laurina Fleure is a plastic surgery fan, but does regret getting one certain procedure done.

"I started off having my ears pinned back. I've had my breasts done. I've had scar augmentations on my tummy. I've had liposuction in my armpits to take away the perspiration glands so I don't sweat. And I have Botox as well," she previously told news.com.au

"My forehead still moves but the frown lines don't. I've had a peel. I am all for plastic surgery. I love it. I've got nothing to hide."

But Fleure does regret getting breast implants.

"I went up from a B cup to a C cup and they are a little bit too big and aren't as natural looking as I would like," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I am considering going back down to a B cup."

Laurina Fleure on Bachelor in Paradise. Picture: Channel 10

Last year's Bachelorette Sophie Monk, has also spoken of her cosmetic regrets in the past.

"I should have said no, but I trusted the doctor," she told Who magazine in 2011 about getting lip filler.

Monk elaborated about the procedure in The Daily Telegraph, saying, "I've admitted that I had a cyst removed from my lip and had it filled - I had to; the lip was half gone.

"I've tried Botox, but I don't do it any more. I'd tell anyone who's going to have it done not to do it. It doesn't look good and men don't find it attractive."

Sophie Monk has had lip fillers and Botox.

The Bachelorette Australia premieres on Wednesday, October 10 at 7.30pm only On TEN and WIN Network