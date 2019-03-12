Bach star blabs Nick’s big secret

Brooke Blurton is set to drop a bombshell about Nick Cummins on Bachelor in Paradise.

The 24-year-old won hearts during her appearance on The Bachelor last year but shocked fans - and Nick - when she suddenly dumped him after making it into the final four.

She's now set to appear in Bachelor in Paradise, and in a teaser for the upcoming season, it seems she'll finally reveal the real reason she walked away from the former rugby star.

"I've protected him for so long," Brooke can be seen cryptically telling other women from her Bachelor season,

"I don't really wanna have to protect Nick."

She was once the frontrunner to win Nick’s heart.

Everyone seems stunned by her revelation, especially Cass Wood, who came third on Nick's season.

"I was not expecting that at all," Cass later tells producers. I was actually completely shocked."

Brooke later adds: "He told me not to tell anyone. He's going to hate me for this."

The youth worker isn't the only Paradise resident set to drop a bombshell on the upcoming season.

Former Bachelor Richie Strahan and ex-girlfriend Alex Nation will reunite for the first time on the show - and hopefully shed some light on where their romance went wrong.

In a teaser released last week, Richie hints at their "brutal" split.

"I was obviously in a relationship with Alex and, well, the circumstances of that breakup were quite brutal," Richie explains.

"I don't know if Australia's ready for the grubby details surrounding it."

The exes will hash out their past issues.

Richie, 33, chose mum-of-one Alex as his winner back in 2016, but the pair left fans devastated when they split the following August.

In the new video, Alex adds to the tension by telling the cameras: "Richie and I do not talk anymore, and I do not want to meet him in paradise. Oh my god, what have I done?"

Former Bachelor "mean girls" Cat Henesy and Alisha Aitken-Radburn will also be appearing on the second season of Paradise, along with series alums Florence Alexander and Bill Goldsmith.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.