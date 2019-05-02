Bachelor star busted lying again

Bill seems to have forgotten once again that cameras are filming him

Bill seems to have forgotten once again that cameras are filming him

For the second time this season Bill Goldsmith has been caught in a white lie and this time it could spell disaster for his relationship with Alex Nation.

During Wednesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise Bill was caught out again not telling the truth, this time about his history dating women with children.

The episode began with host Osher Gunsberg instructing the remaining couples to figure out if their relationships were strong enough to go forward to the commitment ceremony.

To do this, each of the contestants brought in loved ones to grill their partners, and Bill was in the firing line with Alex's mum.

Alex, who has a son Elijah from a previously relationship, had confided in her mother that she was already falling for Bill.

Wanting to make sure Bill was in it for the right reasons, Alex's mum wanted to find out if he knew what dating someone with a child was really like.

Bachelor in Paradise star busted lying again.

"Have you ever dated anyone that's had a child?" Alex's mum asked.

"Yeah I have," Bill replied, not missing a beat.

But Bill's brother told a different story in his chat with Alex when she asked him the same question.

"Has Bill ever dated anyone that has children before?" Alex said.

"Ah, no he hasn't," Bill's brother answered.

As mums tend to do, Alex could sense things weren't right, telling producers she wasn't convinced by Bill answers.

"I don't know, and that's my honest gut feeling as a mother," she said.

For Alex, she was only felling more smitten by the minute and had to stop her on-camera interview as she grappled with her strong feelings for Bill.

But Alex heard a different story.

"I feel funny, I've done this s**t before," Alex said sitting down on a couch in with her face in her hands while referencing her failed relationship with The Bachelor's Richie Strahan.

"But I'm literally, I'm madly in love with him but it scares me because I'm just like it is here (in Fiji)? And I want to know if it's out there."

It's not the first time Bill has been caught lying on Bachelor in Paradise, denying he sexually propositioned Florence Alexandra despite the exchange being caught on camera.

Alex later found out about Bill's actions from Florence, who also revealed he had played down his relationship with the former Bachelor winner.

Alex broke down as she admitted she was in love with Bill but scared to tell him.

But in response to the controversy Bill has accused Ten of having "f**ked his reputation" through their editing in a series of Instagram posts.

"Channel Ten and Warner Bros have f**ked me over all for their ratings, and literally f**ked my reputation," he wrote in response to a fan. "I'm pretty hurt by the whole thing."

He also took a swipe at Bachelor in Paradise's ratings which have been down on last year's.

"A reality TV show doesn't define me," he said.

"They have edited me and made me out to be someone who I'm not, all for their TV ratings. The ratings are another flop anyways, so not really sure it was all worth it."

