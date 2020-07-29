Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Bachelor star announces he’s suing Ten

by Bronte Coy
29th Jul 2020 12:54 PM

 

Jamie Doran, a current cast mate on Bachelor in Paradise, has announced he's suing Network Ten and the producers of the franchise, Warner Bros Australia.

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Jamie - who first appeared on our screens in the 2019 season of The Bachelorette and was quickly branded a "stage-five clinger" - dropped the bombshell news.

Jamie Doran on Bachelor in Paradise. Supplied.
Jamie Doran on Bachelor in Paradise. Supplied.

"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," the 40-year-old firefighter wrote.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros. Australia.

"I'm not going to comment on this any further and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy."

Jamie's note posted to Instagram today.
Jamie's note posted to Instagram today.

News.com.au has reached out to Ten for comment.

Doran does not go into any further detail about his reasons for pursuing legal action, but some viewers questioned Bachelor in Paradise's duty of care after confronting scenes last week showed him breaking down in hysterical tears as he begged close friend Timm Hanly not to leave the show.
In the aftermath, host Osher Gunsberg defended the "robust" mental health support system in place for contestants:

Jamie's copped plenty of criticism this season over his treatment of Brittney Weldon, with whom he's developed a "friendship" pact with which sees them platonically gift each other roses to stay in the game.

Last week, he hit back and defended himself in a fiery post, while also disabling comments on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

So once again I have to deal with a bunch of negative criticism regarding my friendship / relationship with @brittneymweldon. I don’t feel like I need to explain myself, but public scrutiny has forced my hand. At no point am I ‘stringing her along’ in Paradise. Yes, I stand by my statement that ‘I can’t imagine waking up in Paradise without her’. Brittney is one of the most amazing, beautiful, & vibrant women that I’ve ever met in my life. It tears me at the core that people are challenging my validity with her. Obviously those of you who are judging me don’t know what type of man I am, & the core principles & ethics I stand for. At no time did I manipulate Brittney into giving me a rose, & if you don’t believe me you can DM her directly. I’ll cherish what I have with Brittney for the rest of my life. Before you cast judgement over what you see in an edit, please respect that I always have Brittney’s best interests at heart. Stop buying into the ninety minutes you see on television each night. Britt is no fool. If she didn’t see my authenticity, I would have been cast from Paradise a long time ago. I’m not asking for you all to love me (even like me), but please just understand that I think the world of Brittney.

A post shared by Jamie Doran (@jamiecdoran) on

Jamie is no stranger to backlash from viewers of the franchise. During his 2019 Bachelorette season, he was branded a "stalker" and "clinger" by both fellow contestants and viewers over his attempts to woo Angie Kent.

It culminated in a heated on-screen conversation between Angie and Jamie, where she was forced to ask him why everyone had warned her parents she should steer clear of him.

"They feel that I'm too needy for you, like a stage-five clinger," he told her.

Then saying it was "like a compliment", he added, "I'm almost, like, too much of a good guy".

Originally published as Bachelor star announces he's suing Ten

More Stories

bachelor in paradise 2020 editors picks jamie doran ten warner bros

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        premium_icon What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        News From anti-maskers to prison wives these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking.

        Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        premium_icon Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        News "We wanted to pay homage to the Indigenous people of Australia.'

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals See how many attacks were in your area