Poor Matt's got one big hurdle to overcome when wooing his dream girl.
TV

Bachelor girls spill on Matt’s ‘fake job’

by Hannah Paine
10th Jul 2019 7:44 AM

WELL this is awkward.

As astrophysicist Matt Agnew begins his search for love on The Bachelor, it turns out he has one big hurdle to his fairytale romance.

In a new preview for The Bachelor, contestant after contestant struggle to understand Matt's job (yes really).

The confusion leads to a team meeting at the cocktail party, as the girls grapple with the 31-year-old's line of work.

Matt's got one big hurdle to overcome when wooing his dream girl.
"What's the word he says about what he does, it's such a big word," a girl in pink asks before her and a female companion stumble over how to pronounce the word astrophysicist.

"It sounds like a fake job," another girl interjects. "Like, 'my boyfriend's an astrophysicist!'"

But not everyone competing for Matt's affections is convinced they need to know what his occupation is.

"Do you understand what Matt's job is?" a producer asks one girl.

"No, not really," she replies, unfazed. "Am I supposed to?"

You probably are supposed to, FYI.
Unfortunately for Matt, the confusion over his job hasn't been limited to the cocktail party.

In another look at this year's season of the Network 10 reality show, Matt meets his prospective love interests for the first time.

Introducing himself to Abbie, the bubbly blonde immediately asks Matt what he does for a living.

"I'm an astrophysicist," he says.

"OK, I'm a Gemini," Abbie replies.

Matt appears momentarily lost for words at how to reply before managing to answer that he is a Leo.

Abbie has now gone viral.
Matt's exchange with Abbie has since gone viral, racking up more than 8.5 million views after it was posted on Twitter where it has been described as "one of the greatest moments in television history".

 

 

 

 

 

Fortunately for everyone involved, Matt has a CliffsNotes guide to what he does for a living - and why he's decided to go on The Bachelor.

"As an astrophysicist I get to basically research to try and find another planet for future generations to live on," he says.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved in my career so far, but at the end of the day you can't have a cuddle with a PHD … I am here to find the love of my life."

The Bachelor is coming soon to Network 10

Time to ask a friend.
