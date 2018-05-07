Bach couple reveal gruesome sex injury

Megan and Jake are still together, months after filming.

BACHELOR In Paradise stars Jake Ellis and Megan Marx have continued their budding relationship outside the show - with painful results.

The loved-up duo make quite the cringe-worthy confession in this week's issue of NW magazine, revealing that one intimate session back in March saw them end up in a Perth emergency room, Ellis writhing in pain.

The pair were drunk and "very in the moment" when a "snap" could be heard emanating from Ellis' groin.

"It was the most excruciating thing I've ever been through in my life. Immediately I knew I'd done some damage to myself, and told Megan I needed to go to the hospital straight away. I was very swollen," said Ellis.

"It was awful. Oh my gosh, it's etched into my memory forever," Marx revealed.

The pair rushed to hospital - where the doctor who treated Ellis recognised him from his stint on The Bachelorette.

"We were worried because obviously we're not allowed to be seen together, and here we are - he's got a broken d**k and we're in a public emergency ward," said Marx.

The reality star had to have surgery and stitches, followed by a "long" six weeks of recovery time.

"Jake now has what I like to call a wizard d**k. He has an amazing Harry Potter scar! But after the surgery, he was like, 'I'm so sorry! If you want to break up with me, just do it now!' I was like, 'Seriously? You're apologising to me? Your c**k just broke!'" said Marx.

Last week, Marx told news.com.au that despite she and Ellis' Bachelor In Paradise journey ending with the pair backing out of a commitment ceremony during the show's finale, they quickly reignited their spark outside of the confines of reality TV.

“Jake now has what I call a wizard d**k.” We’ll never read Harry Potter the same way again. Source:Instagram

"We both felt we hadn't had enough time together to say 'I love you' ... we wanted to give each other space to figure that out, outside reality TV. We basically picked up where we left things, and hey - we're still together," Marx said.

"We haven't worked out a long-term thing yet, it's just been visiting each other - I travel a lot. I'm going on a work trip to Thailand and Jake's coming along with me. We just take it day by day."