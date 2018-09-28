Menu
Nick Cummins appeared to fight back tears as he said farewell
TV

Nick ‘broken’ as contestant walks off show

by Hannah Paine
28th Sep 2018 7:47 PM

WARNING: SPOILERS

 

NICK Cummins left Cass Wood heartbroken after sending her home on Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor.

But next week it looks like it will be the Honey Badger who gets dumped, with a preview revealing one of the top three contestants will walk off the show.

The teaser clip shows an emotional Nick with his head bowed as he tells the contestant: "I can walk you out of the house."

An emotional Nick can be seen escorting the contestant out of the mansion
Nick can then be seen closing the car's door and kicking the driveway's gravel in frustration as it pulls away.

According to host Osher Gunsberg, the contestant will walk away from the competition after

"a shocking declaration leaves the Bachelor broken".

While her identity is not revealed in the preview, multiple media reports have claimed Brooke Blurton is the contestant who leaves.

Multiple media reports claim Brooke will be the contestant who walks
According to Woman's Day, the 23-year-old youth worker will dump Nick after realising she doesn't feel strongly enough about him to stay in the competition.

"Brooke left because she was just not falling for him," an insider told the magazine. "She was rejecting his advances and realised her feelings weren't as strong as his."

 

- The Bachelor continues next Wednesday at 7.30pm on Network 10.

 

 

 

 

The Bachelor kicked the ground in frustration as the car pulls away
