Before she signed up to win Bachelor Locky Gilbert’s heart, contestant Juliette Herrera was in a relationship with Hollywood actor Joel Edgerton.
Celebrity

Bachelor contestant dated famous actor

by Bianca Mastroianni
8th Sep 2020 3:22 PM

She's been working hard to win the heart of Locky Gilbert this season on The Bachelor, however Juliette Herrera is no stranger to high-profile romances.

Juliette and Locky at a cocktail party
The 34-year-old fashion stylist was once in a "secret relationship" with Australian actor Joel Edgerton in 2011, the Daily Mailreports.

"Juliette was working as a stylist for (Cosmopolitan) at the time and he was about to start filming Gatsby, so they kept their relationship low-key," a close friend to the reality star said.

"They've kept in touch and been really cool about their break up, and Juliette has been respectful of his romance with Christine (Centenera)."

 

Joel Edgerton secretly dated the Bachelor contestant in 2011. Picture: Getty
Juliette, who was working in the United States as a freelance editor and writer for the past three years, even attended a screening of his 2018 film Boy Erased in Los Angeles.

After splitting from the star, Edgerton went on to date model Alexis Blake in 2012, before meeting current girlfriend Christine Centenera in 2018.

Before signing up for love on Australia's Bachelor, the stylist led a pretty lavish life, styling some of the hottest celebrities.

Juliette has been the centre of drama on The Bachelor
The Latina beauty has worked with Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, as well as Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Admittedly ignoring her romantic life for the better part of 12 years, she has come back to Australia to find love.

"I don't know what it's like for a man to love me and take care of me and actually care about me," the 34-year-old admitted to Ten Play.

"I don't know what it's like to have someone look out for you, or to see how your day is or what your dreams are. Even though I'm fulfilled, I don't actually know what that feels like - and maybe I need that."

Juliette worked as a fashion editor contributor at Oyster, as well as fashion editor at Cleo/Dolly magazines in Australia before her stint at Cosmopolitan.

