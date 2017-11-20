Baby transported to hospital after house fire

A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour.

A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour. Daniel Jacob - Facebook

A 3-month-old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a fire in Coffs Harbour.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire which damaged cars and properties on Prince St just after 10pm on Saturday night (November 18).

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to a burning unit and assessed the male infant and elderly man at the scene.

The two patients were then transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for observation.

The spokesperson confirmed the injuries were not serious.

The fire completely destroyed one vehicle and caused damage to another car and unit.