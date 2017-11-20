Menu
Login
News

Baby transported to hospital after house fire

A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour.
A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour. Daniel Jacob - Facebook
Jasmine Minhas
by

A 3-month-old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a fire in Coffs Harbour.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire which damaged cars and properties on Prince St just after 10pm on Saturday night (November 18).

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to a burning unit and assessed the male infant and elderly man at the scene.

The two patients were then transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for observation.

The spokesperson confirmed the injuries were not serious.

The fire completely destroyed one vehicle and caused damage to another car and unit.

A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour.
A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour. Daniel Jacob - Facebook

Topics:  car fire coffs harbour coffs harbour base hospital coffs harbour hospital house fire nsw ambulance

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police reinforcements brought in to hammer down crime

Police reinforcements brought in to hammer down crime

A SPECIALISED police unit will be tasked to Coffs Harbour to disrupt drug supply across northern NSW.

HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, 19th November, 2017.

The Pacific Highway has been re-opened after a fiery crash.

Neuville claims Rally Australia victory

Thierry Neuville led the WRC section of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally and he safely navigated the final day to claim the overall victory.

Belgian records his first Kennards Hire Australia victory.

Another Pacific Hwy stage officially opened

A section of the new bridge that crosses the Wilson River as part of the Oxley Hwy to Kundabung section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Another link between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie opened.

Local Partners