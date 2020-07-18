Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
News

Baby dies in drowning incident

by Jack Paynter
18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

A 7-month-old baby has tragically died after being found unresponsive in Melbourne early on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Kavanagh St address in Southbank just before 7.20am to reports a baby girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 7-month-old but she sadly died at the scene. It's believed the baby drowned.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Baby tragically dies in Melbourne

baby death drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McAuley gunning for historic sixth straight hockey crown

        premium_icon McAuley gunning for historic sixth straight hockey crown

        Hockey Can anyone stop the force that has dominated the women’s game for the past five years?

        Beach homes ‘partially collapse’ as giant waves hit

        Beach homes ‘partially collapse’ as giant waves hit

        Environment Wamberal Beach, NSW erosion: Beach homes ‘partially collapse’

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        premium_icon CPL PREVIEW: Rangers hunting Lions at home

        Soccer Top of the table clash the pick of the round and FFA Cup replay comes to Boambee