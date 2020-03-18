Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

‘Baby on board’: Amanda Bynes is pregnant

by Alex Heigl
18th Mar 2020 3:53 PM

 

THEIR timing couldn't be better.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance, Paul Michael, are apparently pregnant, if the picture of an ultrasound with Bynes' name on it that Michael posted to Instagram is indeed legitimate.

"Baby in the making," Michael, who, whimsically, goes by "tatted818heavy" on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.
Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.

Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement - which she announced over Valentine's Day weekend - in early March. Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress' finances and affairs, reportedly won't legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was "a residential treatment, which is called inpatient," but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. "She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma," he said.

Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.
Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
amanda bynes celebrity instagram movie star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus:Cowper MP to return to parliament 'optimistic'

        premium_icon Coronavirus:Cowper MP to return to parliament 'optimistic'

        News Coronavirus: Cowper MP remains “calm and optimistic” and will return to Parliament next week.

        • 18th Mar 2020 2:45 PM
        ‘Missing’ man napping at home while search was underway

        premium_icon ‘Missing’ man napping at home while search was underway

        News The man, found safe, had been reported missing off a Coffs beach.

        Local GP tests negative for Coronavirus

        premium_icon Local GP tests negative for Coronavirus

        News A local GP has been given the all clear to return to work.

        NSW Rugby League suspends comps until May

        premium_icon NSW Rugby League suspends comps until May

        Sport NSW Rugby League comps, including Group 2, suspended until May.