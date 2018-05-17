Baby names get right royal treatment last year

Britain's Prince William poses with Princess Charlotte as they enjoy a short private break skiing in the French Alps, Thursday March 3, 2016. This is the first time the family of four have taken a holiday together. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP) NO COMMERCIAL USE

PRINCE Harry's name might be on everyone's lips in the lead up to the wedding of the year, but it's his brother who resonated more strongly with NSW mums and dads in 2017.

But even if you've named your pride and joy after the third in line to the throne, there's one name that continues to be more popular for the boys.

The Top 100 Baby Names List, released by the NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages (BDM) today, shows the Royal siblings and their family continue to have a strong influence on parents when it comes to naming their bubs.

BDM Registrar Amanda Ianna said William was the second most popular boy's name for the fourth year in a row, beaten narrowly by Oliver.

"Mums and Dads are also wild about Harry with his name jumping from 27 to 21. While his real name, Henry, was the biggest mover on the list finishing seventh last year up from 18th in 2016," she said.

"Looking at the next generation of Royals - Charlotte soared up the girl's charts beating Olivia to the top spot. Her siblings made less of an impact with George coming in at number 28 and Louis in last position at 70.

"We are seeing little change in the most popular names, but there definitely seems to be a Royal flavour in the air, which means Louis is likely to leap up the rankings in 2018!"

Interestingly, Elizabeth still makes the grade at number 46, but Catherine and Meg(h)an haven't been in the top 100 since the early 2000s.

Aside from Henry, other newcomers in the top 10 were Leo for boys and Ella and Zoe for girls, replacing Emily and Ruby.

"Whether it's significant to your heritage, trendy or unique, it's important to choose wisely as your child will carry their name for life," Ms Ianna said.

Top 20 boys names in NSW:

Oliver

William

Noah

Jack

Henry

James

Thomas

Lucas

Ethan

Alexander

Top 20 girls names in NSW in 2017: