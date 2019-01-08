Baby in serious condition after being run over
A BABY boy has been hospitalised in a serious condition after he was reportedly run over by a car at Beerwah this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics and critical care paramedics attended the incident outside a private home at 11.16am and treated the boy at the scene.
He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.
Beerwah police were on their way to the home at Old Gympie Rd to investigate.