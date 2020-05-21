Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

21st May 2020 7:20 AM

A 20-month-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a 4WD on the driveway of a southern NSW property overnight.

Police say officers were called to Enfield Street, Corowa - about 60km west of Albury - at around 5pm yesterday to reports of a the girl being hit by a Toyota Hilux.

They said despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene.

A crime scene was set up and specialist forensic police were called to examine the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle - a 74-year-old man - was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Corowa Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

However, NSW Police have said this morning he has been released pending further investigations.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

Originally published as Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

More Stories

4wd collision editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired her strongest criticism yet at her Queensland opposite number Annastacia Palaszczuk over her own version of the Berlin Wall.

        REVEALED: We take a look inside new $4m clubhouse

        premium_icon REVEALED: We take a look inside new $4m clubhouse

        News The labour of love is on time and on budget.

        Concerning levels of homelessness among women

        premium_icon Concerning levels of homelessness among women

        News Staggering figures on women in regional NSW who have been homeless

        Drilling looking good for tunnels

        premium_icon Drilling looking good for tunnels

        News Drilling is underway to test the hardness of rock for tunnels.