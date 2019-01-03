Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Evans Head to airlift a one-year-old baby with severe burns.
News

Baby girl airlifted to hospital with severe burns

3rd Jan 2019 6:45 AM

A ONE-YEAR-OLD girl has been airlifted to hospital reportedly suffering burns to more than 30 per cent of her body.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident at Evans Head around 6pm last night.

It is not known how the baby girl was injured.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter service said the crews were initially instructed to take the baby to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, but were then redirected to the Gold Coast University Hospital at the request of Queensland medical teams.

He said early reports were the baby girl had suffered burns to more than 30 per cent of her body and she required urgent medical attention.

Evans Head residents reported seeing a number of ambulances and police cars at the oval, where the helicopter landed.

More to come. 

