Police are urging the mother of the abandoned baby to come forward. Picture: iStock
Parenting

Newborn abandoned, fears for mum

by Adrianna Zappavigna
8th Jun 2019 2:30 PM

Police are searching for the mother of an abandoned newborn found near the Geraldton Health Campus at 7am this morning.

The baby girl was found across the road from the hospital - in front of the nurses' quarters.

No note was found with the infant, who is believed to be less than 24 hours old.

She is considered to be in good health.

It's the second time a newborn baby has been abandoned in WA in four months, after a baby boy was left outside a Booragoon medical centre in Perth's southern suburbs in March.

He was found alone inside a box and covered with a blanket.

 

The infant was found early this morning, across the road from Geraldton Health Campus. Picture: Twitter.
Geraldton detectives have urged the mother to come forward in order to receive medical assistance.

"Concerns are held for the mother of the child as she may require medical attention and police are asking her to contact them," police said in a statement.

Alternatively, she has been urged to contact Crisis Care on 9223 1111.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the mother is asked to contact police on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

