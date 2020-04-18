Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        premium_icon ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        News PHILIP Almond, who was struck by a ute north of Coffs Harbour, has tragically succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

        ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        premium_icon ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        News As Sydney prices fall below $1, local prices haven't dropped.

        Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        premium_icon Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        News Qantas flights between Coffs-Sydney have been locked in for 8 weeks.

        DEBATE: Should we welcome NBA stars as NBL club owners?

        premium_icon DEBATE: Should we welcome NBA stars as NBL club owners?

        Basketball Amid LaMelo Ball’s interest, is it healthy for the league if NBA stars buy up our...