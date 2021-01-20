Baby death: Court docs reveal disturbing allegations

The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with the manslaughter of the baby girl in November. Picture: Supplied NSW Police

Court documents have revealed further details on the case against a Nambucca man charged with the manslaughter of a three-month-old baby girl.

The documents reveal the 34-year-old man, who cannot be named, allegedly shook his daughter to death.

He is facing allegations of causing the baby girl's death by shaking her and inflicting a "non-accidental" nervous system injury.

The man, who remains in custody, is due to face Coffs Harbour Local Court in less than two weeks.

Police allege emergency services were called to a home in Nambucca on October 28, 2019, after the baby was found unresponsive in her bassinet.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital and was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment. She died the next day.

After a year of extensive investigations by detectives attached to the state's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, the man was charged with manslaughter.

Strike Force Tritton had been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the girl's death, leading to the man's arrest at a Nambucca Heads home in November 2020.

He was refused bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court and has remained behind bars since.

The prosecution had argued that the investigation was at an advanced level, and that the case against the man was strong.

They also argued he should not be granted bail as he will likely spend time in jail if convicted.

The defence however said it was the man's first time in custody and he had a limited criminal history.

He is yet to enter a plea and will face Coffs Harbour Local Court again on February 2.