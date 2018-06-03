Menu
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
Capri is a real chimp off the old block

by Domanii Cameron
3rd Jun 2018 8:34 AM

HEARTWARMING new pictures have been captured of one of Rockhampton Zoo's newest family members as she starts to learn about her world.

Capri, the chimpanzee, is settling in nicely to her new home with mother Leakey.

The adorable primate, who is not quite four months old yet but is full of life, is the first baby chimpanzee to be born in Queensland in 40 years.

Both Capri and her mother have been attracting a large number of visitors to the zoo since she was born in February, and the pair have been cuddling up to each other and playing.

