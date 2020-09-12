Kayla Boyd, the wife of Broncos legend Darius Boyd, has revealed the couple are expecting their third child.

Kayla announced the happy news on Friday night, sharing two images of her daughters Willow, who turns five later this month, and Romi, who turns one later this month, embracing her baby bump.

"Grateful to be growing another angel," she wrote on Instagram.

"We were going to keep this to ourselves for as long as we could, though we felt such beauty should be embraced.

"Incredibly blessed for this new season of life, our third baby due 2021."

Earlier this year, Kayla, who has been open about the couple's desire to add a third child to their family, told The Courier-Mail she had a feeling they would "end up having a COVID baby".

"We're not trying, but we're not doing anything to prevent it," she said at the time.

The Boyds welcomed the second little girl, Romi Yves, last September, after announcing they conceived naturally after two years of trying and following a failed round of IVF in 2018.

"I just remember looking up at Darius and he was crying, I was crying," Kayla previously told The Courier-Mail of Romi's birth.

At the time, she spoke of her hope to fall pregnant with baby number three before the end of 2020 to complete their family.

"If it did happen we'd be so happy," she said.

Originally published as Baby Bronco: Boyds expecting third child