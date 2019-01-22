Menu
Trapped baby bird sparks four hour rescue effort

by Brianna Morris-Grant
22nd Jan 2019 6:05 PM
FIREFIGHTERS, council workers and the RSPCA have teamed up in Hope Island this afternoon - and all to save one very unlucky baby bird.

The alarm was first raised just before 11am this morning after a passer-by heard a curlew crying out from a storm drain on Rhodium Crescent.

The cheerful rescuers teamed up for the four hour effort. Photo: Supplied
Firefighters were on scene for almost an hour before they were forced to pass the matter off to council workers, having been unable to remove the drain.

Concern grew for the baby bird, which had gone quiet where it was trapped.

It was finally rescued a full four hours after the initial call, with pictures showing it looking quite unimpressed with all the trouble.

The offending baby bird. Photo: Supplied
RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the rescue was a big relief for all involved.

"The council came down and they managed to get the stormwater drain off," he said.

"So the curlew's now on its way to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol, they think it's going to be okay. It looks as though it's just fallen in there."

