Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Baboons' escape prompts hospital protest

by Dominica Sanda
1st Mar 2020 4:45 PM

Protesters fighting for an end to animal experimentation have gathered out the front of a Sydney hospital after three baboons escaped from its animal research facility.

About 100 people turned up to the protest at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown on Sunday afternoon to call for an end to animal experimentation.

The protest was organised after a 15-year-old baboon and his two female companions escaped while being transported to the hospital's animal research facility on Tuesday evening.

The baboons are part of a colony in western Sydney used for research on reproductive health, kidney disease and gestational diabetes.

Video footage of the three baboons running around a car park made headlines, with the NSW health minister insisting the primates were not at the facility for research purposes but rather the male was due for a vasectomy.

The incident has reignited concerns over the welfare of animals used for experiments.

Activist group Sydney Save Animals in Laboratories on Sunday said people had come together to take a stand for all the animals being tested at RPA.

"We have a large crowd of concerned citizens of Sydney, concerned about any bio security risks that could have happened with the baboons that escaped the other day," a spokesman said in a Facebook video.

Many protesters held signs of photos of the three runaway baboons and with posters that said "No excuse for animal abuse" and "Shut down animal labs".

More Stories

Show More
animal welfare baboons editors picks escape hospital

Just In

    Greta slams smutty cartoon

    Greta slams smutty cartoon
    • 1st Mar 2020 5:25 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        premium_icon Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        Crime Crime scene established at property as man flown to Gold Coast for treatment

        Elton John's special gift to 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        VOTE: Should Newstart payments be raised?

        premium_icon VOTE: Should Newstart payments be raised?

        News Two local pollies defying their party line to call for the raise.

        North Coast to take on Tigers in NRL trial curtain raiser

        premium_icon North Coast to take on Tigers in NRL trial curtain raiser

        Rugby League One Ghosts’ junior has found his way back into the squad just in time for a huge...