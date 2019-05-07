Menu
A b-double has rolled in the middle of the Coffs Harbour city centre, blocking the Pacific Highway.
Breaking

B-double rolls in the centre of Coffs Harbour

Matt Deans
by
7th May 2019 11:35 PM | Updated: 8th May 2019 12:30 AM
BREAKING: A B-DOUBLE has rolled in the Coffs Harbour city centre, blocking the Pacific Highway.

The truck rolled on Grafton St/Pacific Highway between Moonee St and McLean St around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services are on scene and the driver is being extricated from the overturned heavy vehicle.  

It is understood the b-double was transporting building waste with a large amount of debris scattered all over the roadway. 

The highway is blocked in both directions in the middle of Coffs Harbour. 

The NSW Traffic Management Centre is advising motorists to avoid the city centre between Combine St and West High St until the truck is righted. 

The Pacific Highway is blocked in the centre of Coffs Harbour between Combine St and West High St after the b-double rollover outside the Coffs Hotel.
COFFS HARBOUR TRAFFIC ALERT:

Pacific Highway at Combine Street, a crash has closed the highway in both directions.

Northbound traffic is diverted into Combine St, Azalea Av, West High St then back onto the highway.

Southbound light vehicles are using local diversions trucks are being parked.

