A truck has run off the Pacific Highway at Korora. Delays are being experienced in the southbound lanes.

A truck has run off the Pacific Highway at Korora. Delays are being experienced in the southbound lanes.

A TRUCK has run off the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour, with the crash scene causing delays and a speed reduction.

The b-double crash happened on the Pacific Highway near the James Small Drive turn-off around 4.20am today in the southbound lane.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and exercise caution. One lane is currently closed.

Transport for NSW, heavy vehicle tow truck and emergency services are on scene.