The Redfern All Blacks will be playing a trial game at Coramba Sportsground on Saturday against Orara Valley.
Rugby League

Axemen to be fully tested before season starts

Brad Greenshields
by
22nd Mar 2018 3:00 AM

WITH Group 2 teams playing their last trial matches this weekend before the season starts on April 8, Orara Valley has organised for itself a tricky proposition on home soil.

The Axemen will be hosting the Redfern All Blacks at Coramba Sportsground while across town at Geoff King Motors Park Coffs Harbour will be warming up for the start of the season with a trial match against the Mullumbimby Giants.

Orara Valley coach Col Speed said the All Blacks team is known for its pace and difficulty to defend against and will feature former NRL player Dean Widders with a possibility his former South Sydney teammate Nathan Merritt may also play.

Speed added that it was a stroke of good luck more than anything that allowed such a high profiled opponent to come to the Coffs Coast.

"We're fortunate enough that Dean Widders has a good friendship with Ricky our club treasurer,” Speed said.

"Last year Ricky had Dean up to watch a few of our games and he just said that he'd be keen to bring the boys up a trial and asked if I'd be interested.”

Sawtell is hoping the heavy rainfall further south isn't as bad as first predicted as the Panthers have organised to meet the Old Bar Pirates at the Old bar ground.

The trials at Coffs Harbour and Coramba will both feature Ladies League Tag matches as well as solid hitouts for the first and reserve grade teams.

The first grade match at Geoff King Motors Park starts at 4pm while the sam fixture at Coramba Sportsground will kick-off at 5.30pm.

coffs harbour comets group 2 orara valley axemen redfern all blacks rugby league trial match
Coffs Coast Advocate
