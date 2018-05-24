Axemen to atone for horror start

THE only loss Orara Valley has suffered so far this season was to Sawtell in the opening round of the season.

Since then the Axemen have won five consecutive matches to shoot to the top of the Group 2 table. But coach Col Speed said his Orara Valley players still have a point to prove in the return meeting against the Panthers.

"The biggest thing for us is we were really disappointed in our effort in the first performance against them,” Speed said.

"We're up for the challenge.”

Last week against South Grafton the Axemen were lacklustre in the first half and the coach said consistency of effort is something his team needs to work on.

"We need to have a look at where we are on the ladder and we've got to play like that week in and week out,” he said.

"These fellas have to got to learn that you've got to get up every week for a game rather than just getting up for a Comets game or another game, you've got to get up every week.”

When a tough conversation was needed at half time, Speed said it wasn't him that delivered the message.

The improved performance that saw Orara Valley come from behind was driven by the on-field leaders.

"To their credit, having someone like AJ (Gilbert) as captain, before I even get to the dressing room, three-quarters of my speech is already done,” he said.

This is the first of two consecutive meetings between Orara Valley and Sawtell as they're both drawn to play each other again next week.

In a continuation of the Groundhog Day theme, tomorrow sees the Grafton Ghosts at home against Coffs Harbour. The same fixture that was played last week while South Grafton is at home against Macksville. The same fixture that was played a fortnight ago.

The Comets are slowly getting injured players back and they're needed to bring an improvement on last week's loss.