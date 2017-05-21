Axemen take wrong options but still get the points

INEXPERIENCE nearly cost Orara Valley dearly but the Axemen managed to score a dramatic victory over Woolgoolga.

In time the contest will be remembered more for the game being held up for more than an hour while match officials waited for an ambulance to arrive and paramedics to treat Woolgoolga winger Royce Baird who suffered a badly broken leg that saw his foot turned almost 180 degrees.

When play resumed the biggest concern was that bad light would see the contest come to an early end but a shortened half time saw the full 80 minutes played as dusk arrived.

When it was all said and done it was the Axemen who prevailed although they tried hard not to.

Twice Orara Valley were awarded penalties within goal kicking range while the scores were tied at 22-apiece.

Twice the Axemen bench called for the players to stop and kick for two points. Twice the instruction didn't get through and Orara took the tap and went for the try.

In the end, a try to hooker Matt Dennison under the posts after some excellent play by halfback Shayde Perham saw the Axemen record their second win of the season.

The clash at Woolgoolga Sportsground was one of three thrillers for the afternoon.

After yesterday's one-sided affair that saw Coffs Harbour crush Nambucca Heads 78-0, today's close ones saw Bellingen almost get a third straight win but missing out by four points going down 26-22 to reigning premier South Grafton. Sawtell overcame Macksville 34-30.

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 28 (Matt Dennison 2, Steven Setinich, Shayde Perham, Tom Garrett tries; Hayden Spinks 3, Thomas Speed goals) def WOOLGOOLGA SEAHORSES 22 (Izack Smidt, Clark Webb, Kali Naupoto, Sydney Havea tries; Smidt 3 goals).

South Grafton def Bellingen 26-22

Sawtell def Macksville 34-30

Coffs Harbour def Nambucca Heads 78-0