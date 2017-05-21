24°
Sport

Axemen take wrong options but still get the points

Brad Greenshields
| 21st May 2017 6:30 PM
Orara Valley Axemen five-eighth Riley Davey makes a break against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.
Orara Valley Axemen five-eighth Riley Davey makes a break against the Woolgoolga Seahorses. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

INEXPERIENCE nearly cost Orara Valley dearly but the Axemen managed to score a dramatic victory over Woolgoolga.

In time the contest will be remembered more for the game being held up for more than an hour while match officials waited for an ambulance to arrive and paramedics to treat Woolgoolga winger Royce Baird who suffered a badly broken leg that saw his foot turned almost 180 degrees.

When play resumed the biggest concern was that bad light would see the contest come to an early end but a shortened half time saw the full 80 minutes played as dusk arrived.

When it was all said and done it was the Axemen who prevailed although they tried hard not to.

Twice Orara Valley were awarded penalties within goal kicking range while the scores were tied at 22-apiece.

Twice the Axemen bench called for the players to stop and kick for two points. Twice the instruction didn't get through and Orara took the tap and went for the try.

In the end, a try to hooker Matt Dennison under the posts after some excellent play by halfback Shayde Perham saw the Axemen record their second win of the season.

The clash at Woolgoolga Sportsground was one of three thrillers for the afternoon.

After yesterday's one-sided affair that saw Coffs Harbour crush Nambucca Heads 78-0, today's close ones saw Bellingen almost get a third straight win but missing out by four points going down 26-22 to reigning premier South Grafton. Sawtell overcame Macksville 34-30.

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 28 (Matt Dennison 2, Steven Setinich, Shayde Perham, Tom Garrett tries; Hayden Spinks 3, Thomas Speed goals) def WOOLGOOLGA SEAHORSES 22 (Izack Smidt, Clark Webb, Kali Naupoto, Sydney Havea tries; Smidt 3 goals).

South Grafton def Bellingen 26-22
Sawtell def Macksville 34-30
Coffs Harbour def Nambucca Heads 78-0

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  country rugby league group 2 orara valley axemen rugby league woolgoolga seahorses woolgoolga sportsground

A salute to coffee on the Coffs Coast

A salute to coffee on the Coffs Coast

THE coffee scene isn't just about heading up some of the back lanes and alleyways in Melbourne. There's plenty of good coffee right here on the Coffs Coast.

Don't stay quiet on sick livestock

It is important for landholders to report livestock health concerns.

District vets call on landholders to contact them about livestock.

Lions through to Northern NSW final eight in FFA Cup

Byron Bay proved too strong for the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Westfield FFA Cup clash played in Lismore.

Hat-trick from Nick Lambert send Lions through to next round.

Women Suns back in town and men oh so close

Emily Crampton played a major role in Coffs Harbour's big win over Tamworth.

Women win with a big scoring second half against Tamworth.

Local Partners

Make your cuppa count

One Australian is diagnosed with cancer approximately every 5 minutes: the length of an average tea break.

Vital lessons from world's best

POOL FUN: Now settling in Woolgoolga, Andrea Rudd has opened the Rudd Family Swim School at MNC Physio's indoor heated pool.

Daughter of renowned swimming teacher opens school in Woolgoolga.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Pippa Middleton says 'I do' to millionaire

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Spectators gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year

Architectural Masterpiece on 40 Acres...

177 Mastons Road, Karangi 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Architecturally designed by Schimminger Architects and built by Bienefelt Dolan, names synonymous with quality and ingenuity, this home showcases stunning features...

Wow... Stunning home, perfect location...

13 Dyer Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $549,000

Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Seabreeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

Almost New Home in Family Friendly Neighbourhood...

15 Safrano Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

A striking façade will welcome you into this this modern home offering a very versatile floor plan with 3 distinct living areas, great for families or those who...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Charm and Character on 2.4 Acres...

30 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 3 2 3 $545,000

Oozing charm and character and encompassing spectacular valley views from your elevated position this home will offer the new buyer immense potential to create...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!