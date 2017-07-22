20°
Axemen staying focused on what's happening on the field

Brad Greenshields
| 22nd Jul 2017 4:00 AM
VITAL COG: If Orara Valley half Shayde Perham can play well today, the Axemen will go a long way toward upsetting Coffs Harbour's big day.
VITAL COG: If Orara Valley half Shayde Perham can play well today, the Axemen will go a long way toward upsetting Coffs Harbour's big day.

OFF the field, this afternoon is exciting times for Coffs Harbour.

It's the club's old boys day when the Comets' 1997 premiership winning reserve grade team will be feted while combatants from both teams involved in the thrilling first grade grand final that day will also be in attendance, recalling Orara Valley's extra time win that saw Matt Donovan score five tries for the Axemen.

The club is also officially opening the remade Ken Orr Memorial Stand.

But Orara Valley coach Col Speed is only worried about what's happening on the field as his team makes a late bid for a finals berth.

"We simply need to look after our own backyard and improve every week," Speed said.

"We've set ourselves some in house goals that we're trying to achieve and that's what we'll be focusing on."

When the pair met a month ago the Comets won 28-10 to take a decisive lead in the battle for the Ken Orr Memorial Shield.

Speed acknowledges the Comets will be a difficult opponent with a strong, mobile pack to counter but he believes winning back the shield is a possibility so long as the Axemen stick to the game plan.

"If we play to our ability I can't see any reason why we can't the result that we're after," he said.

If the clash turns out to be only half as exciting as that famous grand final two decades ago, it will be a cracker of an afternoon.

Tomorrow the fifth placed Woolgoolga hosts the undefeated Grafton Ghosts while Bellingen is at home against Sawtell.

The battle of the Nambucca River is being played at Macksville. It's two points the Sea Eagles simply must get if they're to sneak into the semis.

GROUP 2
Saturday
Coffs Harbour v Orara Valley
Sunday
Woolgoolga v Grafton Ghosts
Bellingen v Sawtell
Macksville v Nambucca Heads

Topics:  coffs harbour comets country rugby league group 2 ken orr memorial shield orara valley axemen rugby league

