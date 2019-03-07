Menu
HEART OF ORARA: Axemen coach Col Speed (left) helps load donated goods.
Axemen show their heart off the field

7th Mar 2019 2:01 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: With the NRL off-season plagued by negative headlines and the game's reputation taking a monster hit as a result, a local team is doing its part to show the sport can also make the news for the right reasons.

The crew at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre are still taking stock of the enormous generosity shown by the Orara Valley Axemen and the wider community last weekend.

The Axemen conducted a community blanket run on Saturday to support the homeless and those less fortunate in the region.

Neighbourhood Centre manager Anna Scott said the response was amazing.

"We've got two offices full of blankets and clothes and a pantry full of food,” she said.

"We were really running low on stock so it came at a perfect time.”

The rugby league team went door-to-door through Glenreagh, Nana Glen and Coramba on Saturday collecting donations of non-perishable foods, blankets, clothes and batteries.

Ms Scott said the result speaks for itself.

"I think the community really got behind it.”

"We've got a lot of stock for now and that will mean such a difference in the local community. We can't thank Orara Valley's players and coaches enough for their effort.”

The Axemen continue their preparation for the season on March 16 when they host Evans Head in a trial match.

